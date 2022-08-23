NASA has decided to renew the CPUs in their systems by cooperating with a chip design company, Microchip.

The new chip’s design will take three years to complete and NASA’s contract with the company is set at $50 million.

Space discovery is not an easy task to accomplish since it comes with very specific problems that we do not face on the earth, thanks to the atmosphere and ozone layer. We simply cannot use our consumer or enterprise-grade electronics there, they will be destroyed by the radiation in space. The chips that will see the space must be specifically developed to endure those radiations. This is why NASA is using very, very outdated computing chips.

High-Performance Spaceflight Computing

In addition to the space environment, NASA states that the processor might be useful in mission-critical computing systems here.