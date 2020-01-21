Netrality Data Centers, a colocation data center operator, appointed Amber Caramella as Chief Revenue Officer.

Netrality Data Centers announced the appointment of Amber Caramella as Chief Revenue Officer. Caramella will be responsible for Netrality’s revenue generation strategy and execution, including overseeing sales, marketing, strategic alliances, and channel partnerships.

Expansion by an aggressive path of growth

“We are thrilled for Amber to join the Netrality team,” said Gerald Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality. “Amber’s wealth of industry knowledge is the perfect complement to our C-suite as we venture forward on an aggressive path of growth, both organic and via acquisition.”

Before Netrality, Caramella served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Zayo. Previously she was holding a variety of sales and leadership roles at Level 3 Communications (now CenturyLink), XO Communications and Allegiance Telecom. Amber Caramella talked about her new role, saying;

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Netrality team. The organization is well positioned to increase market share and bring incremental value to its growing customer base. I look forward to contributing to its success.”

Netrality Data Centers that was formed in 2015 has six strategic data centers in five markets. Netrality’s expansion approach is still to go on with acquisitions.

