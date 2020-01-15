Prime Data Centers Corporation opens an 8MW data center facility located within McClellan Business Park in Sacramento California, a Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone.

Prime Data Centers Corporation announced its new data center with ~70,000 SF of N+1 concurrently maintainable capacity in Sacramento California. With this data center, the company offers complete solutions for colocation, build-to-suit, powered shell. Prime is targeting all types of tenants from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises to hyper-scalers with its Sacramento campus.

Good alternative for San Francisco Bay Area companies

The McClellan Business Park within Sacramento has chosen by Prime Data Centers Corporation because it is a more secure location at a much lower cost. Also, it is closed to Silicon Valley. It is a good alternative for San Francisco Bay Area companies with its disaster recovery replication with minimal transmission-induced latency. The company has a partnership with the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) which offers prospective tenants one of the most stable, robust and green power options on the West coast. It has a 500-year floodplain.

‘Partnership as a Service’

“Prime is uniquely positioned to offer customer security with massive savings over traditional wholesale co-lo. In addition to the SMUD, Federal, and State of California tax incentives, Prime has created a ‘Partnership as a Service‘ offering which enables larger customers to outsource the execution risk, with the added benefit of being able to capitalize on their lease through ownership,” said Nicholas Laag, CEO and Founding Partner at Prime Data Centers.

“This provides a level of ownership of the physical space they occupy on equal footing with Prime. This option creates complete pricing and business alignment with our customer, with all the economic advantages of traditional real-estate ownership without the need to manage any facilities. Prime handles all the real estate related work and O&M tailored to the customers’ needs and design,”

