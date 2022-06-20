The procurement contract of MareNostrum 5 has been signed by the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking and the selected vendor, Atos. The new EuroHPC pre-exascale supercomputer will offer a peak performance of 314 Pflops, or 314 million billion calculations per second, and more than 200 petabytes of storage and 400 petabytes of active archive.

Drug research

EuroHPC announced that the supercomputer is designed specifically to boost European medical research through drug research, the development of vaccines, virus spread simulations along with artificial intelligence and big data processing applications. It will also support traditional HPC applications, including climate research, engineering, material science, and earth sciences.

MareNostrum 5 will be hosted in a new and innovative facility of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (Centro Nacional de Supercomputación), which is designed to meet the needs of the system. The supercomputer will be fully powered with green energy and benefit from heat reuse technology. MareNostrum 5 will be amongst the world’s top supercomputers and will pave the way toward exascale capabilities. The system will be powered by NVIDIA‘s Grace SUPERCHIP, which is unveiled earlier this year. Mateo Valero, Director of BSC-CNS said,

« The acquisition of MareNostrum 5 will enable world-changing scientific breakthroughs such as the creation of digital twins to help solve global challenges like climate change and the advancement of precision medicine. In addition, BSC-CNS is committed to developing European hardware to be used in future generations of supercomputers and helping to achieve technological sovereignty for the EU’s member states. »