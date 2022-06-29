With the notification as to the “latest production branch version”, on their website, the NVIDIA 515.57 is the second release in the NVIDIA 515 series, since the technology company informed that it is delivering open-source kernel modules for its graphics driver.

NVIDIA 515.57 highlights

Compared with the previous release, NVIDIA 515.57 has minor updates. It responds to a few issues linked to the NvFBC direct capture support. The release includes support for NvFBC direct capture to compound the mouse cursor onto frames and solves an issue in cases where NvFBC direct capture awaits for several lined-up frames to finish rendering. It also responds to another issue where NvFBC returned an incorrect frame when a capture request timed out. The highlights are as below;

Fixed a bug that could cause some graphics applications to crash when they are started while nvidia-drm.ko is not loaded.

Fixed an issue where NvFBC could return an incorrect frame if a capture request timed out.

Fixed an issue where NvFBC direct capture would wait for multiple queued frames to finish rendering, instead of returning the next rendered frame.

Added support for NvFBC direct capture to composite the mouse cursor onto frames.

Fixed an issue where Vulkan direct to display could not drive more than 4 displays from a single VkInstance.

Fixed a bug that prevented nvidia-settings from accurately reflecting changes to some configuration properties.

Once the driver is downloaded, change to the directory containing the driver package and install the driver by using the command, as root, sh ./NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-515.57.run. One of the last installation steps will offer to update your X configuration file. Either accept that offer, edit your X configuration file manually so that the NVIDIA X driver will be used, or run nvidia-xconfig. It must be noted that the list of supported GPU products is given to specify which GPUs are supported by an individual driver version. Some designs incorporating supported GPUs may not be compatible with the NVIDIA Linux driver. A detailed instruction guide has been published on the release page.