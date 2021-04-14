NVIDIA announced its first data center CPU, an Arm-based processor designed to address the computing requirements for the world’s most advanced applications. NVIDIA Grace combines energy-efficient Arm CPU cores with an innovative low-power memory subsystem to deliver high performance. The new CPU is specialized for targeting workloads such as training next-generation NLP models that have more than 1 trillion parameters.

Arm-based processor

NVIDIA also stated that when tightly coupled with NVIDIA GPUs, a Grace CPU-based system will deliver 10x faster performance than today’s fastest NVIDIA DGX-based systems, which run on x86 CPUs. The new CPU is named Grace Hopper, the U.S. computer programming pioneer.

NVIDIA Grace, the result of more than 10,000 engineering years of work, is built by leveraging the incredible flexibility of Arm’s data center architecture. NVIDIA also stated that The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory are the first to announce plans to build Grace-powered supercomputers. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA, said,

“Leading-edge AI and data science are pushing today’s computer architecture beyond its limits – processing unthinkable amounts of data. Using licensed Arm IP, NVIDIA has designed Grace as a CPU specifically for giant-scale AI and HPC. Coupled with the GPU and DPU, Grace gives us the third foundational technology for computing, and the ability to re-architect the data center to advance AI. NVIDIA is now a three-chip company.”

See more Hardware News