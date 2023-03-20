Ever since Nvidia added official support for running apps and games on the discrete GPU (that is, the most powerful graphics chip) of laptops with hybrid graphics to its proprietary Linux graphics driver, the company’s developers have been working and looking for ways to further enhance gaming performance on laptops with hybrid graphics.

Changes on the way

This time, Austin Shafer, an engineer working for Nvidia, sent some changes to be implemented in the wlroots library, used to help in the creation and development of Wayland composers, being able to handle KMS/DRM, libinput, Wayland, X11, and other features and composer-focused components.

The intended use case is for Nvidia Optimus laptops where the primary GPU can be an integrated CPU graphics card, but with a separate secondary Nvidia GPU. However, the wlroots library code changes are not only specific to Nvidia hardware, but should also benefit laptops with discrete GPUs from AMD or Intel.

With this initial implementation, only secondary GPUs connected directly to a display, such as an external monitor connected to a laptop with hybrid graphics, will benefit. Austin Shafer also explained in the merge request some of the work for the future.



“In future plans we are also looking at “internal display muxing” for laptops with appropriate hardware (the product name is confusingly “Nvidia Advanced Optimus”), in that case fullscreening a dGPU application on the integrated display could flip the display mux to the dGPU and perform direct scanout”, explained the engineer.

It’s great to see that more game-focused enhancements are coming to Linux. It’s these kinds of changes, which benefit the end user, that help make Linux an increasingly serious gaming platform.

