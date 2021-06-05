NVM Express announced the release of the NVM Express 2.0 family of specifications. The restructured NVMe 2.0 specifications provide for faster and simpler development of NVMe solutions to support the diverse NVMe device environment, now including Hard Disk Drives. The extensibility of the specifications allows developers to create independent command sets like Zoned Namespaces and Key Value while enabling support for the various underlying transport protocols common to NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics technologies.

The ZNS specification provides a zoned storage device interface that allows the SSD and host to collaborate on data placement. ZNS permits data to be aligned to the physical media of the SSD, improving overall device performance and cost while increasing the media capacity that can be made available to the host.

The KV Command Set provides access to data on an NVMe SSD controller using a key rather than a block address. KV allows applications to directly communicate with the drive using key-value pairs, avoiding the overhead of translation tables between keys and logical blocks.

Namespace Types provides a mechanism to allow an NVMe SSD controller to support the different command sets that are defined as part of the NVMe 2.0 release as well as a path for future command sets.

NVMe Endurance Group Management enables media to be configured into Endurance Groups, exposing granularity of access to the SSD and improving control.

Rotational media support enables support for HDD on NVMe with updates to features, management capabilities and other enhancements required for HDD support.

Multiple Controller Firmware Update defines behavior for firmware update on complex systems with multiple controllers.

Shutdown enhancements enables showdown control from enclosure management for simplified management of many drives at once.

Simple Copy Command copies data from one namespace in the drive, offloading the copy operations from multiple source LBAs to a single destination LBA.

32/64 bit CRC expands the protection information and data protection to 32 and 64 bit allowing for new types of meta data use cases.

Command Group Control prevents unintended changes after a system is provisioned and protects the system from unintentional or malicious changes.