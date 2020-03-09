Ooredoo has announced that the construction phase of its new data center hub in Bawshar, Oman has begun. Ooredoo’s new data center hub will have 600 racks capacity that is set to go together with the number of technical facilities Ooredoo Oman operates across the country.

A facility with modern infrastructure

Ooredoo aims to develop modern infrastructure to meet the growing demand for hosting and digital processing.

Since its inception in 2005, Ooredoo has invested heavily in the local market.

“The Sultanate is working hard to promote the development of the digital economy as set out in the Oman 2040 Vision, and the telecom industry has a really important role to play. Our new Data Centre will be a gateway to this digital transformation.”

said Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Ooredoo.