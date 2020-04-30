According to Oracle‘s announcement, E3 standard instances are based on the AMD EPYC 7742 processor, with a base clock frequency of 2.25 GHz and a max boost of up to 3.4 GHz. The bare metal E3 standard compute instance supports 128 OCPUs (128 cores, 256 threads) and 2 TB of RAM and has 100 Gbps of overall network bandwidth.

Improvements

E3 VM instances have a higher core count, with up to 64 OCPUs and 1 TB of memory.

E3 instances have 16 GB of memory per OCPU, double the ratio of our current AMD E2 shapes.

You’re free to select the exact number of OCPUs that you need for a VM, you’re no longer forced to choose from a standard menu of 1, 2, 4, 8, or 16 cores. You can launch arbitrary VM sizes that meet your needs, such as a 3-core, 6-core, or 63-core VM.

E3 instances follow the new per-second billing model that was launched across all of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Compute instances earlier this month. Both the VM and bare metal instances are charged at a per-second granularity. The VM instances have a one-minute minimum; the bare metal instances have a one-hour minimum. For example, if you launch an E3 VM instance at 11:59:00 a.m. and terminate the instance at 12:01:30 p.m., you’re billed for 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

With Flexible instances, Oracle supports resource-based pricing. You’re no longer lumped into a single price; instead, you’re billed separately for the OCPU and the memory resources provisioned. Each OCPU comes with its associated simultaneous multithreading unit and is priced at US$0.025 per OCPU. The memory resource is priced at US$0.0015 per GB of memory. For a 1-OCPU instance with 16 GB of RAM, the E3 instance has a price of US$0.049, which is 23% less than X7 Standard and 57–61% less than comparable instances offered by our competitors.

According to Oracle’s statement, in the benchmark runs, the company observed 33% faster UI interaction times under load and 44% less garbage collection time in Java server-side, and it was able to demonstrate up to 65% better scaling with more concurrent users in comparison to existing compute instances. E3 Standard VM instances outperformed both E2 and X7 Standard VM instances on all of the microbenchmarks and real-world benchmarks.