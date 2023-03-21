OVHcloud, a European cloud provider, further confirms its ambitions and support of the growing quantum computing ecosystem with the purchase of its first quantum-powered machine to kick off new efforts in the fields of research and development. Designed by French company Quandela, the MosaiQ computer is powered by a photonic processor.

Commitment toward open ecosystems

Doubling down on its efforts in quantum computing, the Group’s goal is to provide its research and development department with the right tools to experiment with a Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) based machine for various use cases. This comes in addition to the announcement, last summer, of a plan to offer quantum-based calculation as-a-service through several emulators, including Perceval, the programming framework developed by Quandela.

Staying true to its commitment towards open ecosystems, OVHcloud actively supports development efforts in the field of quantum computing via its France Quantum conference initiative, where OVHcloud is a co-founding member, and through its Startup Program. The latter provides technical assistance as well as credits elevating innovation in quantum computing with startups, active both in the hardware and software fields. Over the years, this commitment already led to significant breakthroughs with Quandela’s early proof of concept effectively using OVHcloud infrastructure and Quandela’s first customers being able to connect to their QPU through OVHcloud. Quandela’s Perceval notebook is also available here for OVHcloud Public Cloud customers so that they can discover quantum emulation.

Miroslaw Klaba, R&D Director OVHcloud said,

« With this new purchase, OVHcloud is delighted to become Europe’s first Cloud Service Provider to order a photonic quantum system. What can better embody the Innovation for Freedom purpose we serve than the totally disruptive field of quantum computing? »

Marking a significant milestone and paving the way for a quantum-ready future, Quandela’s system is expected for delivery sometime this fall. It relies on an upgradeable platform thanks to the use of photonics. With a QPU that can be reconfigured, the system will prove to be upgradable through new modules to quickly ramp up the overall computing capabilities.

Valerian Giesz, CEO & co-founder of Quandela said,

« We are very grateful for the confidence OVHcloud places in us with this order. This is the first QPU order for our startup, and it represents a significant achievement after having been the first European startup to connect a quantum computer in a public cloud. This first version will deliver a computing power of 2 qubits and will be easily upgradable with our modular approach. »