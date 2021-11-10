Memory, external drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, network-attached storage, and performance upgrade kits provider, Other World Computing introduced its new PCIe SSD solution, OWC Accelsior 8M2. The latest product brings exceptional speed and storage capacity to 2019 Mac Pros, Windows or Linux computers, and PCIe expansion systems.

26,000 MB/s and 64TB storage capacity

OWC Accelsior 8M2 comes with a heat-dissipating design to maintain reliability at speeds up to 26,000 MB/s. The SSD also uses the total bandwidth of PCIe technology to achieve high speeds. Each OWC Accelsior 8M2’s eight NVMe M.2 SSD slots can run at their full x4 lanes of data throughput. OWC Accelsior 8M2 Highlights:

Revolutionary: The fastest drive available for 2019 Mac Pro, Windows or Linux computers

Mind-blowing Performance: Up to 26,000MB/s real world speed

Massive Space: Up to eight SSDs for jaw-dropping 64TB storage capacity

Easy RAID: Create, monitor, and manage RAID arrays with SoftRAID

Advanced RAID Capabilities: Supports multiple RAID levels and RAID sets for maximum flexibility

Quietly Cool: Highly efficient and quiet heat-dissipating design for consistent peak performance

Pre-tested and Certified: Full burn-in for assured performance and reliability

Plug and Play: No drivers needed

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support for solutions 2TB and larger

Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC said,

“We are always trying to push technology to the limits, and with the OWC Accelsior 8M2, can be summed up in one definitive sentence. It’s the fastest, highest-capacity PCIe SSD in the galaxy.”

