OWC announced the OWC miniStack STX, the world’s first Thunderbolt 4 Certified storage and hub expansion solution that seamlessly stacks with the Mac mini. It is also a Plug and Play expansion companion for Thunderbolt or USB-equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and Android tablets. Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C compatible) ports connect to millions of Thunderbolt, USB-C and future USB4 devices and accessories.

Edit, save, and access like a pro

A universal HDD/SSD bay and an NVMe M.2 SSD slot provide massive storage capacity expansion and can be combined in a RAID 1 configuration. With up to 770MB/s of storage performance, the OWC miniStack STX is great for bandwidth-intensive video editing, photography, audio, virtual machines, and everyday data backup and access tasks. Its heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminum with an internal heat sink and high-efficiency fan provides cool, nearly silent operation.

The OWC miniStack STX lets you edit, save and access like a pro with multiple drive configurations available. Move 5GB of GoPro footage in about 6 seconds. Transfer 1000’s of photos of that priceless event in mere seconds. Use the SATA drive for Time Machine or File History backups while working off the NVMe drive. With heavyweight performance like this, the OWC miniStack STX is great for multi-stream compressed 4K video editing, photography, audio, virtual machines, and everyday data tasks.

Building your music setup can be daunting, but with two configurable drives in the OWC miniStack STX, it’s easy to create a pro audio storage powerhouse for recording and playback of essential tracks in real-time. You can even store your entire loop and sample libraries on the NVMe SSD for in-a-flash use with near-zero latency.

Expanding your connections

The OWC miniStack STX lets you expand your connections by connecting to nearly any past, present, or future device and accessory via three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports. Just like the miniStack STX’s innovative storage capability, these three ports have a second super ability. They reinvent the daisy chain by allowing you to create three independent chains with up to five Thunderbolt, USB, or display devices. You can now also remove devices from one chain without affecting the other chain(s).

If you own a 2018 Intel Mac mini or the latest M1 version, the internal factory drive can’t be upgraded, making it no longer a reason to sell your beloved little powerhouse. The OWC miniStack STX maximizes your mini’s investment with a mighty capacity punch for a fraction of the time and money you would spend in buying and setting up a new machine.

You’re not left behind if you own a Mac, PC, or device equipped with USB-A only. With a USB-C to USB-A adapter cable, you can utilize the OWC miniStack STX’s SATA drive bay to transfer data to/from your machine, plus infuse your trusty setup with additional device connectivity.

Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC said,

« We understand having confidence in gear reliability is paramount to our customers, and OWC is constantly developing revolutionary products to complement Apple’s innovations. While great for the Apple Mac mini, the OWC miniStack STX packs a lot of capabilities in a small footprint that expands the functionality of any Mac or PC notebook or desktop computer. »

OWC miniStack STX highlights

Massive capacity: add over 200x greater data storage to your Mac mini1

Mega Thunderbolt™: use more accessories and devices with three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

Maximum compatibility: use with Thunderbolt or USB equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets virtually anything that supports external storage

More Connectivity: add a mix of up to five Thunderbolt devices, three USB devices, and two displays

Power while working: 60W of notebook charging power via Thunderbolt or USB-C

Pro-grade performance: save/access/backup data and edit 4K video with up to 770MB/s real-world-tested performance

Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Data Security: RAID 1 support

Plug and play: includes Thunderbolt cable

Whisper-quiet: aluminum housing with internal heat sink and high-efficiency cooling fan provides cool, nearly silent operation

