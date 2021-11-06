OWC announced the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, which offers up to 16TB of storage for creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families to save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files. It utilizes Thunderbolt’s full 2800MB/s of data bandwidth to function nearly 6x faster than your typical SSD. Dual drive bays house two NVMe U.2 SSDs for streamlined, easy-to-manage RAID storage.

Super easy, plug and play design

A super easy, plug and play design makes the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual the most convenient drive to use. Just connect the included Thunderbolt cable to your machine or OWC docking solution and start saving, editing, and sharing at warp speed. With OWC’s MacDrive software (sold separately) installed on your Windows PC, you can use Apple RAID formatted drives without jumping through hoops for the ultimate cross-platform workflow.

The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual is ready for your demanding A/V, digital photography, professional music, graphics, and general data backup needs. The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual gives everyone the necessary horsepower to get the job done:

Backing up simple to complex video editing projects

Time Machine and File History backups of essential business data and irreplaceable personal photos

Consolidating files from multiple smaller drives to a single location for faster, more convenient access

Migrating data from an existing machine to a new computer

Freeing up space on a computer’s internal drive to improve performance

An extra Thunderbolt USB-C port lets you daisy-chain devices to your OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual to expand your capabilities. Attach a 5K display or two 4K Thunderbolt displays. You can even place a USB device at the end of the chain. The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual gives you the freedom to use more of what you need.

OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual highlights



Blazing fast: Utilize Thunderbolt’s full 2800MB/s data bandwidth

Unrivaled Capacity up to 16TB: The only dual-bay solution with up to two NVMe U.2 SSDs

Cross-Platform Compatible: Use the same drive between a Mac and a PC with OWC MacDrive for Windows

Additional Connectivity: Add up to five Thunderbolt devices, a display, or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device via the second Thunderbolt USB-C port

Easy Drive Monitoring: Front panel activity LEDs offer an instant status update

Deployment Ready: Solutions undergo a rigorous multi-step performance certification

Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support

