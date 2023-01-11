Oxford Ionics raises £30m for quantum computing with Hermann Hauser, founder of chip company ARM, among the funders.

Oxford Ionics was founded by Chris Ballance and Tom Harty and it specializes in the development of precise quantum computers.

Oxford Ionics has raised a total of £37.3M in funding over the years with the latest being from Series A, on January 9, 2023.

Founded by Chris Ballance and Tom Harty in 2019, Oxford Ionics has been creating high-performance qubits, or trapped ions, with a virtually silent electronic qubit management technology to explore advancements for the creation of quantum computers. Quantum computers are far more advanced than day-to-day computers. The computing power increase can help humanity advance in many fields including health and production.

Finishing the race

Oxford Ionics has raised £30 million in Series A funding with the help of its 7 investors with Hermann Hauser, the founder of chip company ARM, being among them. By the end of 2022, the company had already raised £10 million, putting its total funding to a total of £37.3M.

Dr. Chris Ballance, co-founder of Oxford Ionics said,

« If we’re to identify and unlock the true power and potential of quantum computing we need to crack the critical issues that are holding it back – scalability, integration, and performance, our unique trapped-ion approach has been developed to address all three. At Oxford Ionics, we’re focused on building technologies that will help quantum computing finish the race, not just take small, incremental steps. »

Will Goodlad, principal at Oxford Science Enterprises who is among the 7 investors said:

« Through its unique approach, developed by some of the world’s best minds in the quantum space, Oxford Ionics is laying the foundations to finally make quantum computing a scalable, integrable and viable option. »