Developer and manufacturer of data storage solutions provider, PAC Storage introduced a new addition to the Scale Out NAS family: All Flash NVMe Scale Out NAS. The new solution is designed for high performance-demanding requirements for high throughput and low latency workloads.

Optimize scalability and performance

The purpose-built Scale Out NVMe NAS storage optimizes scalability and performance simultaneously by adding more nodes. Each node can be installed with 14 U.2 SSDs, which brings 4.1GB/s read and 3.1GB/s write per node throughput. It also offers data protection and high availability to prevent data loss and system downtime caused by disk issues or system errors.

Its auto-tiering function offers a cost-effective solution for customers preferring a mix of SSD and HDD. Auto-tiering automatically allocates data, including “hot data” accessed, which is mostly stored in the SSD tier. It allocates “cold data” to be stored in the HDD tier to optimize capacity usage.

The company provides intelligent drive management and real-time SSD monitoring to predict the number of days left for usage. Rick Crane, CEO of PAC said:

“PAC continues to bring new product technologies that are viable for our clients ever-changing application needs. Our new All Flash NVMe Scale Out can reach 20GB/s throughput on a five-node cluster. This extreme I/O throughput is offered at a reasonable price so organizations can rely on PAC for next generation technology in SAN/NAS storage solutions.”

See more Hardware News