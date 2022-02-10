Networks firewalls provider, Palo Alto Networks introduced its new PA-3400 and PA-5400 Series ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls to protect the smallest branch, largest data center, campus, and enterprise edge with three-times better security performance over the previous generations. PA-3400 and PA-5400 Series are members of the company’s fourth-generation of Next-Generation Firewalls.

PA-3400 and PA-5400 Series

The PA-3400 and PA-5400 Series devices provide faster prevention and better evasive threat detection. The PA-5400 Series offers seven times content inspection per core and up to 38 high-performance cores compared to the previous generation.

The PA-3400 Series has close to four times content inspection per core and up to 19 high-performance cores. The new solutions allow organizations to make their IT infrastructure more sustainable and environment-friendly with up to a 50% reduction in rack space usage and increased energy efficiency. Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks said,

« With bandwidth demands rising and attackers getting ever more sophisticated, customers’ firewall demands are constantly increasing. Our fourth-generation hardware now ranges to serve all of our customers whether they are looking to protect the smallest branch or the largest data center, campus, or enterprise edge. »

