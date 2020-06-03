Park Place Technologies acquired Custom Hardware Engineering & Consulting (CHE). The acquisition will enable Park Place Technologies to further expand its operational depth. CHE provides enterprise clients with independent, multi-vendor third party maintenance support services for disk and tape storage, networking, mainframes, and mid-range server hardware equipment. The company also announced that CHE’s customers will receive many benefits including, access to Park Place Technologies’ ParkViewTM and Entuity Network Analytics.

ParkView and Entuity Network Analytics

ParkView service streamlines the hardware support process and helps data centers boost uptime. Entuity Network Analytics automates network discovery and uses intuitive workflows that make it easy to identify when there are issues within the customer’s network operations. David York, President and CEO of Custom Hardware Engineering & Consulting said,

“CHE is very excited about this opportunity for its customers and company. The growth and expansion possible from CHE’s innovative technologies coupled with Park Place’s established platforms, will be well received in the industry and beneficial to all parties.”