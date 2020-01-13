PLDA has announced that its XpressRICH-AXI PCIe Controller IP passed all Gold and Interoperability tests at the PCI-SIG Compliance Workshop.

PLDA’s XpressRICH-AXI Controller IP for the PCIe 4.0 specification was tested at the PCI-SIG Compliance Workshop. PCI-SIG is the community responsible for developing and maintaining the standardized approach to the peripheral component I/O data transfers. Compliance Workshops offer members the opportunity to test and validate their products before they enter the field. PLDA’s controller passed all Gold and Interoperability tests as an endpoint device at PCIe 4.0 architecture speed, 16 GT/s.

AMBA-AXI interface

Stephane Hauradou said,

“Thanks to its high level of configurability enabled by its flexible AMBA-AXI interface, XpressRICH-AXI is usually chosen by our customers for their high end projects. For this reason, successful completion of the PCI-SIG compliance testing at PCIe 4.0 specification speeds was a critical accomplishment for PLDA.” “We are excited that PLDA has completed PCIe 4.0 specification compliance testing with its XpressRICH-AXI Controller IP,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairman. “Products like PLDA’s PCIe 4.0 technology compliant products facilitate interoperability, which contributes to the continued success of the PCI Express specification.”

