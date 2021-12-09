The storage-as-a-service organization Pure Storage announced the latest product for its top-tier storage array family FlashArray. The FlashArray//XL has massive improvements in terms of speed to its predecessor. The new product aims to handle the constantly increasing demand for the new applications.

IOPS increased by almost 80%

The solution offers up to 5.78 petabytes of effective capacity with as low as 0.15 ms latency

FlashArray//XL increases the IOPS capacity of the flash arrays by nearly 80%. IOPS means input/output operations per second which is a quite critical value defining the speed of the SSD’s and flash storage solutions, especially in smaller files. That alone makes Pure Storage’s new product quite impressive.

In addition to that, the solution offers up to 5.78 petabytes of effective capacity with as low as 0.15-millisecond latency. It also has 36 GB/s throughputs with a 5:1 data reduction average and 10:1 total efficiency which provides 99.9999% availability in a 50U platform.

The FlashArray//XL solution enables the companies to run the most demanding business services while the deployment process of the new apps is quite easy and quick. The high density of the storage leads to lesser space required for racks. It also has always-on data protection against ransomware threats.

