Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), announced its performance-optimized Intel Select Solution for VMware vSAN v2.

Built on 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, this solution is designed specifically as a scalable, hyper-converged solution for the most demanding workloads that simplifies deployment and handles latency-sensitive use cases. QCT collaborates with Intel to provide a range of Intel Select Solutions, pre-defined and workload-oriented solutions to simplify and speed up data center transformation and modernization.

Pre-defined and workload-oriented

QCT has integrated the latest Intel technologies to help enterprises simplify the adoption of cloud technologies. This provides sufficient I/O throughput to ensure no scaling bottlenecks, supporting customers’ and industry’s fast-growing business demand. By reducing the time-to-evaluate, select, and purchase necessary hardware, businesses can accelerate their time-to-value for infrastructures with a ready-to-use software-defined performance-optimized solution. This ensures the performance of business-critical scenarios by preoptimizing the setting parameters for business common use cases such as eCommerce or scalable web scenarios, and it also eases the burden of cost and effort of installation and performance tuning.

Mike Yang, President of QCT

“QCT’s performance-optimized vSAN hyper-converged solution delivers to customers the ideal platform for business-critical applications. As a part of the Intel Select Solutions program, we are able to offer an Intel Select Solution based on vSAN Ready Nodes to support diverse workloads at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) to various businesses.”

