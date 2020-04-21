QNAP Systems announced the QuTS hero NAS operating system that integrates the app-based QTS with a 128-bit ZFS file system to provide flexible storage management, comprehensive data protection and optimized performance to meet business-critical application needs.

High performance

At the same time, QNAP launched the special edition QNAP NAS, the TS-h1283XU-RP, TS-h1277XU-RP, and TS-h977XU-RP, with QuTS hero preinstalled and multi-core computing power. This special edition provides more powerful, reliable, and cost-effective NAS solutions for demanding IT applications.

QuTS hero NAS key specifications

The TS-h1283XU-RP supports 12 drive bays, features an Intel Xeon E-2236 6 cores/12 threads 3.4 GHz processor with burst up to 4.8 GHz and up to 128 GB DDR4 ECC memory. The TS-h1283XU-RP provides two 10GbE SFP+ ports, two 10GbE RJ45 ports, four Gigabit ports, four PCle slots (two slots are pre-installed with 10GbE adapters), and 300-watt redundant power supply. Available models include:

TS-h1283XU-RP-E2236-32G: 32 GB DDR4 ECC memory (2 x 16 GB)

TS-h1283XU-RP-E2236-128G: 128 GB DDR4 ECC memory (4 x 32 GB)

The TS-977XU-RP and TS-1277XU-RP support 9 drive bays and 12 drive bays respectively. Both NAS are powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8 cores/16 threads 3.4 GHz processor (Turbo Core up to 4.4 GHz) with up to 128 GB DDR4 memory and provide two 10GbE SFP+ ports, two Gigabit ports, a pre-installed PCIe-based dual-port 10GbE RJ45 adapter, and 300-watt redundant power supply. Available models include:

TS-h977XU-RP-3700X-32G: 32 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 16 GB)

TS-h1277XU-RP-3700X-32G: 32 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 16 GB)

TS-h1277XU-RP-3700X-128G: 128 GB DDR4 memory (4 x 32 GB)

Sam Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, said,

“The QuTS hero edition is the evolved QTS that integrates ZFS advantages with multiple cost-free apps that expand NAS functionality, delivering overall improvements in data integrity, performance, and managerial flexibility. Faced with explosive data growth, VDI popularity, increasing SSD adoption, 8K media, and other disruptive IT trends, modern businesses can count on QuTS hero solutions to meet future demands and achieve maximized IT efficiency.”