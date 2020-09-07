QNAP Systems unveiled the QXP-W6-AX200 that supports the IEEE 802.11ax standard (backward compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO 2Tx2R, MU-MIMO TX/RX. This new product can be installed in a QNAP NAS, or Windows/Linux PC to provide fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Providing speeds of up to 2400 Mbps

The QXP-W6-AX200 is a PCIe Gen 2×1 Wi-Fi 6 adapter with an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 module, providing speeds of up to 2400 Mbps. The new antenna design supports dual-band 802.11ax 2.4GHz and 5GHz, and the multiple angle tilt and the magnetic base provide the best signal strength direction and location.

Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, said,

“QNAP is devoted to providing affordable high-speed networking solutions for both Ethernet and Wi-Fi environments, adding “the QXP-W6-AX200 provides breakthrough Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to enable high-speed backup, file sharing, and other demanding tasks in modern IT environments”.

Additionally, when installed in a Windows PC, the QXP-W6-AX200 provides Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, improving the speed and active range for communicating with compatible devices. According to the announcement, a driver is required when the QXP-W6-AX200 is used in a PC/Server. A driver is not required when the QXP-W6-AX200 is used in a QNAP NAS.

Stay tuned for up-to-date Hardware News