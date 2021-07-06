QSC introduces Q-SYS NS Series Gen 2 network switches. The switches are pre-configured to meet the requirements of the Q-SYS audio, video, and control Platform. It also provides an out-of-box solution for faster, more reliable deployment of stand-alone AV networks.

PoE on each port

The new devices also offer real-time transport of Q-LAN, AES67, and Dante audio streams in addition to Q-LAN video streaming and distribution, simultaneously within the same VLAN, without manually configuring or adapting QoS settings.

Q-SYS NS Series Gen 2 network switch features standard PoE on each of its ports, except the uplink and SFP ports. It provides combined power, data, and control for your Q-SYS devices. Two NS Series Gen 2 models support PoE ++ for use with Q-SYS devices which are capable of carrying greater power requirements.

The NS series also comes with a feature that automatically manages multicast traffic on the network with integrated NETGEAR IGMP Plus to provide multicast data management between multiple NS Series switches. Trent Wagner, Audio Products Manager of QSC said,

“We understand the time and effort it takes to meet the specific requirements necessary to implement a modern AV network. These second-generation network switches help eliminate the guesswork and make it easier for IT tech support to implement and troubleshoot, saving both time and money. Furthermore, the Q-SYS NS Series Gen 2 switches have become a benchmark for future Q-SYS products, ensuring your AV investment will continue to be supported as you expand and evolve your system.”

See more Hardware News