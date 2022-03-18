Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused almost all major technology companies to suspend their operations in the country in compliance with U.S. sanctions on the country. Qualcomm announced that the company is also protesting Russia. Qualcomm has stopped selling its chips and other products to Russian companies after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian vice prime minister and minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Federov posted a tweet claiming that the company’s products were available in Russia and “inadvertently” allowing the country to kill thousands of Ukrainians. Federov said,

« The IT industry always supports values of responsibility and democracy. We believe, your company also shares them. Now the responsibility is the choice that defines the future. And now, more than ever, people’s lives depend on your choice. We call on your company to end any relationships and stop all operations in the Russian Federation until the Russian aggression in Ukraine is fully stopped and fair order is restored. »

Qualcomm replied to Federov’s tweet shortly after and stated that his claims are not true. Qualcomm stated,

« This is incorrect. Qualcomm has called for a peaceful resolution to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, made direct donations to relief organisations, & match employee contributions. We have stopped selling products to Russian companies & comply with US sanctions. »

Sanctions against the Russian government had a huge impact on the country’s economy. Almost all of the biggest tech giants have now suspended their operations in the country. Russian people are trying to find a reliable VPN solution to be able to use the most popular services. Also, a big part of the population is trying to move somewhere else until the issue is completely resolved.