Quantum has announced a new and lower-priced addition to F-Series family of NVMe storage appliances, the F1000.

Quantum has officially announced the new member of the F-Series family. The F-Series is used by major studios, corporations, and government agencies to accelerate the capture, edit, and finishing of high-definition content, and speeds VFX and CGI render performance by 10x-100x, to develop cutting edge augmented and virtual reality. The latest member of the family, The F1000 is a 1U NVMe storage server optimized for performance, without the high-availability design of the F2000. It uses a single-controller server and optimizing the F-Series software stack to run with less CPU, the F1000 offers the same ultra-fast streaming performance, and extremely fast response times as the F2000, at a lower entry price.

5x to 10x faster than SAS SSD

F1000’s performance is 5x to 10x faster than an equivalent SAS SSD storage array, at a similar price. F1000 is available in two different capacity points, 39 TB and 77 TB. Both models offer the same connectivity options as the F2000: 32 Gb fiber channel, or iSER / RDMA using 100 Gb Ethernet, and is designed to be deployed as part of a StorNext scale-out file storage cluster.

Jamie Lerner, President and CEO of Quantum said,

“The F1000 provides a low-priced entry point for customers seeking the performance advantages of NVMe but don’t require the high availability capabilities of the F2000. Our software-defined approach enabled us to deliver the F1000 at an ambitious pace, moving from concept to general availability in under six months. This aggressive tempo of innovation ultimately enables our customers to be more agile in addressing their business challenges.”

