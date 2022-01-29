Chip and silicon IP provider, Rambus announced the availability of the PCIe 6.0 Controller. The new solution increases performance to 64 GT/s for advanced AI/ML, storage, and networking applications. Rambus PCIe 6.0 controller is optimized for power, area, and latency and implements a full PCI Express 6.0 feature set.

Integrity and Data Encryption

Rambus’ new solution also offers improved security with its Integrity and Data Encryption engine, which is capable of monitoring and protecting PCIe links against physical attacks. Key features of the Rambus PCIe 6.0 Controller include:

Supports PCIe 6.0 specification including 64 GT/s data rate and PAM4 signaling

Supports fixed-sized FLITs that enable high- bandwidth efficiency

Implements low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) for link robustness

Internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256, 512, 1024 bits) based on max. link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput

Backward compatible to PCIe 5.0, 4.0 and 3.0/3.1

Supports Endpoint, Root-Port, Dual-Mode and Switch port configurations

Integrated IDE optimized for performance

Sean Fan, chief operating officer of Rambus said,

« The rapid advancement of AI/ML and data-intensive workloads requires that we continue to provide higher data rate solutions with best-in-class latency, power, and area. As the latest addition to our portfolio of industry-leading interface IP, our PCIe 6.0 Controller offers customers an easy to integrate solution that delivers both performance and security for advanced SoCs and FPGAs. »

