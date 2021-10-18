Chip and silicon IP provider aims to make data faster and safer; Rambus announced that it is sampling its 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation RCD chip to DDR5 memory module suppliers. The demand for greater memory bandwidth is increased by advanced workloads every day. Thus the DDR5 ecosystem needs to raise the bar continuously to be able to meet the demand.

17% performance increase

Rambus’ new solution increases the data rate of DD5 by 17% and lowers latency and power consumption in 2nd-generation Registering Clock Driver. The first-generation can offer 4800 MT/s; with key innovations, the company managed to boost the data rate by 17% in the 2nd-generation at lower latency and power while optimizing timing parameters for improved RDIMM margins.

DDR5 memories double the data rate and increase the capacity of DDR4 DIMMs four times. DDR5 memories also lower the power and improve memory efficiency. Sean Fan, chief operating officer of Rambus, said,

“The RCD is a mission-critical enabler of DDR5 server DIMMs that provide the bandwidth and capacity needed in next-generation data centers. Achieving the 5600 MT/s data rate is the latest demonstration of our continued leadership in DDR5 memory interface products.”

See more Hardware News