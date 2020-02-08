Raritan introduced its new generation KVM-over-IP switch designed for small to midsize businesses, the Dominion LX II.

Data center management and rack power distribution solutions provider Raritan, introduced its new generation KVM-over-IP switch. Dominion LX II provides one or two remote users and one local user Java-free, BIOS-level access and control of 8 or 16 servers, expandable to 256 servers with tiering. The new switch also includes standard productivity features such as virtual media, absolute mouse synchronization, directory server authentication, and PC Share. It also enables IT, data center, lab, and network administrators to remotely manage computer and serial devices to maximize uptime, avoid travel and quickly resolve issues.

Java-free, BIOS-level access and control

Dominion LX II KVM-Over-IP switch also brings a significant advancement over the previous generation by providing:

Java-free, BIOS-level, IP remote access

One or two remote users. One local user. 8 or 16 KVM ports

Single power supply & LAN port

VGA, DVI, HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort

Productive video performance for 1080p and 1200p video at 15 frames/second

Universal Virtual Media to transfer files, load software and boot an OS

Absolute Mouse Synchronization

Manage up to 8 serial devices via Raritan DSAM modules

Integrated Switch / LCD drawer models (available 2Q 2020)

Richard Dominach, Director of Product Management at Raritan said,

“The second-generation Dominion LX II KVM-over-IP switches are the perfect remote access solution for SMBs, designed to be secure, productive, and economical. The 24/7, Java-free, web-based access helps maximize uptime, eliminate the need for on-site troubleshooting, and increase worker productivity-all while offering an affordable, enterprise-level connectivity solution for SMBs.”