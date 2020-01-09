Dedicated server provider Reprise Hosting LLC has announced a new line of NVMe powered cheap dedicated servers.

“Users demand that their applications respond instantly. Page loads, start-up times, download speeds — they all need to be as fast as possible. As a host, we have to provide affordable dedicated servers with faster processors, more cores, more memory and, in particular, faster storage,” said Brian Harrison of Reprise Hosting.

“Today, we see that most server workloads are primarily dependent on I/O — when things bottleneck, it’s typically disk-related. Our release of NVMe powered dedicated servers directly addresses that reality,”

he continued.

Greater application productivity

Leveraging PCIe, Reprise Hosting NVMe dedicated servers enable modern applications to reach their full potential – applications that require the highest-performance with access to local flash storage via the fastest I/O data highways.

With NVMe, the I/O capabilities of flash can now be fed across PCIe faster to allow multi-core processors to complete more useful work in less time, resulting in greater application productivity.

“We’re excited about our new line of NVMe powered servers and we’re looking forward to continually pushing the performance envelope for our clients,” added Brian.

