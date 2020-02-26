Rittal started to use two-phase liquid cooling technology from startup ZutaCore to offer efficient data center cooling solutions.

Rittal partnered with ZutaCore for offering efficient data center cooling solutions. ZutaCore’s HyperCool solution uses two-phase (evaporative) cooling in racks and directs to processors. It can be defined as an innovative waterless two-phase direct contact evaporative liquid cooling system. HyperCool enables customers to cool processors up to and above 900 W. Rittal and ZutaCore will attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) conference in San Jose next week and will show an interactive demo.

Available for both OCP and Open19 standard racks

ZutaCore’s brand HyperCool is available for both OCP and Open19 standard racks. In addition to this, it can retrofit to older facilities and a smaller-stack solution for Edge deployments. The process uses heat rejection to remove heat from the chip.

Forecast shows that the global data center liquid cooling market will grow from $1.2 billion in 2019 to $3.2 billion by 2024, according to MarketsandMarkets. Applications such as AI and machine learning need a cooling platform to meet the demand for surpassing the challenges of high-powered processors.

Providing effective cooling solutions

“ZutaCore is a dynamic partner with a depth of expertise in liquid cooling technology. Combining this pioneering two-phase cooling technology with our scalable IT racks and cooling systems will create a data center revolution at a global scale,”

said Thomas Steffen, managing director of research and development, Rittal.

“As energy efficiency requirements increase upwards of 400 W in CPUs and GPUs, it is critical that we can offer solutions that will grow with the customers in order to manage the heat and other requirements over time,” he added.

Erez Freibach, co-founder & CEO at ZutaCore talked about this partnership as a major milestone for the company:

“This partnership will bring tremendous value to data centers globally, as customers can now rely on trusted integrated solutions from Rittal embedding advanced, waterless liquid cooling from ZutaCore to densify data centers, decrease complexity, and lower costs. By partnering with Rittal, we are ready to change the dialog and get to the heart of the growing demand to provide effective cooling solutions from the rack to complete data centers worldwide.”