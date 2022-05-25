Memory technologies provider, Samsung Electronics and open-source solutions provider Red Hat announced a broad collaboration. The duo will work on software technologies for next-generation memory solutions. With the partnership, the two companies will focus on developing and validating open-source software for existing and emerging memory and storage products. The project includes NVMe SSDs, CXL memory, computational memory/storage, and fabrics.

Samsung Memory Research Cloud

This is the first time that Samsung is collaborating with an open-source software company to foster engagements across the IT marketplace. With the collaboration, Samsung is also launching the Samsung Memory Research Cloud, enabling the two companies to develop and verify software solutions on diverse server environments.

Samsung Memory Research Cloud will also allow customers and partners to evaluate new software products in configuring optimal combinations. SMRC platform is expected to be launched in the second half of 2022 and expected is to act as an ongoing catalyst for innovation in future IT systems. Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President and Head of the Memory Application Engineering Team at Samsung Electronics said,

« Samsung and Red Hat will make a concerted effort to define and standardize memory software solutions that embrace evolving server and memory hardware, while building a more robust memory ecosystem. We will invite partners from across the IT industry to join us in expanding the software-hardware memory ecosystem to create greater customer value. »