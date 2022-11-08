Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND features both the industry’s highest storage capacity and highest bit density.

The mass production of Samsung’s new 1-terabit triple-level cell eighth-generation Vertical NAND has begun.

Based on the Toggle DDR 5.0 interface, Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND features an input and output speed of up to 2.4 gigabits per second.

Advanced memory technologies provider, Samsung Electronics has begun the mass production of 1 terabit triple-level cell 8th Gen Vertical NAND, as promised at Flash Memory Summit 2022 and Samsung Memory Tech Day 2022. With its 1 Tb capacity, it features the highest storage capacity to date.

The industry’s highest bit density

To be able to attain the industry’s highest bit density, Samsung significantly enhanced the bit productivity per wafer. It is based on the latest NAND flash standard, Toggle DDR 5.0 interface. The new device features an input and output speed of up to 2.4 gigabits per second, with a 1.2x increase over the previous generation.

Its performance will allow the new V-NAND to accommodate the requirements of PCIe 4.0, and later, PCIe 5.0. Samsung’s 8th generation V-NAND is expected to be a cornerstone for storage configurations that help expand the storage capacity in next-generation enterprise servers, while extending its use into the automotive market where reliability is especially critical. SungHoi Hur, Executive Vice President of Flash Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics said,

« As market demand for denser, greater-capacity storage pushes for higher V-NAND layer counts, Samsung has adopted its advanced 3D scaling technology to reduce surface area and height, while avoiding the cell-to-cell interference that normally occurs with scaling down. Our eighth-generation V-NAND will help meet rapidly growing market demand and better position us to deliver more differentiated products and solutions, which will be at the very foundation of future storage innovations. »