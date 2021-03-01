The memory technology company, Samsung Electronics announced that it has begun mass producing its most advanced line of data center SSDs. The new SSD, PM9A3, fully complies with the Open Compute Project NVMe Cloud SSD Specification to satisfy the rigorous demands of enterprise workloads. OCP Specification enables SSD vendors to work toward next-generation storage designs that provide much more effectiveness.

Sixth-generation V-NAND

PM9A3 is built with the company’s sixth-generation V-NAND. It also improves performance over the fifth-generation V-NAND-based PM983a with double the sequential write speed at 3000MB/s, a 40% higher random read speed of 750K IOPS, and 150% higher random writes at 160K IOPS.

The PM9A3 also offers nine power levels from 8.25 watts for the M.2 form factor to 35W for newer form factors. The new SSD provides power efficiency at 283MB/s per watt for sequential writes. The new drive is equipped with secure boot and anti-rollback mechanisms, in addition to standard security features, including user data encryption and authentication. Cheolmin Park, Vice President of Memory Product Planning, Samsung Electronics, said,

“Wider 5G deployment and accelerating growth in IoT devices are fueling a hyperconnected lifestyle, driving the demand for more sophisticated hyperscale data centers. Providing an optimal mix of performance, power, reliability, and firmware, we believe our new PM9A3 will help advance today’s data center storage technologies and expand the market for OCP-compliant SSDs.”

