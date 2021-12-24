The tech development and production company Samsung has introduced their new SDD dubbed PM1743. The new SSD is targeting servers and data centers. It offers a variety of capacities between 1.92 TB and 15.36 TB, using a 2.5-inch form factor but with a PCIe interface, as well as a 3-inch EDSFF form factor.

PCIe 5.0 doubles the bandwidth

Samsung PM1743 SSD is using the company’s sixth-generation V-NAND chips. Those chips are controlled by a new controller which is designed to handle the latest PCIe 5.0 standard. PCIe 5.0 doubles the theoretical transfer rates of the 4.0 version. With all these new technologies combined, PM1743 can deliver 13,000 MB/s reading and 6,600 MB/s writing speeds. Its random read speed is 2,500K IOPS, while the random read speed is 250K IOPS.

The new Samsung PCIe 5.0 SSD’s efficiency is rated at 608 MB/s per watt. That means its efficiency is increased by 30% when compared to the previous generation SSDs. The 7.5 mm thick EDSFF form factor also enables doubling the storage density in the server rooms, compared to the 15 mm thick 2.5-inch form factor.

Samsung PM1743 PCIe SSD is currently being delivered as samples to global chipset and manufacturers for joint system development. The mass production of the SSDs will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

