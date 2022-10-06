Samsung announced that the company targets mass production of 2 nm process technology by 2025 and 1.4 nm by 2027.

Samsung plans to expand its production capacity for the advanced nodes by more than 3 times by 2027.

Samsung is also accelerating the development of 2.5D/3D heterogeneous integration packaging technology.

Semiconductor and technology company, Samsung Electronics is taking its business strategy for its Foundry Business one step further with the introduction of new technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. With the new strategy, the company aims to meet the demand created by the significant market growth in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, 5/6G connectivity, and automotive applications.

Roadmap to 1.4 nm in 2027

After bringing 3 nm process technology to mass production, the company is enhancing gate-all-around based technology and plans to introduce the 2 nm process in 2025 and the 1.4 nm process in 2027. The company is also accelerating the development of 2.5D/3D heterogeneous integration packaging technology to provide a total system solution in foundry services. Also, 3D packaging X-Cube with micro-bump interconnection will be ready for mass production in 2024, and bump-less X-Cube will be available in 2026.

Samsung also outlined steps its Foundry Business is taking in order to meet customers’ needs, including:

Foundry process technology innovation

Process technology optimization for each specific application

Stable production capabilities

Customized services for customers

The company also introduced its Shell-First strategy that focuses on capacity investment, building cleanrooms first irrespective of market conditions at the event. Cleanroom enables fab equipment to be installed later and provides set-up flexibility depending on future demand. The new investment strategy will allow Samsung to respond to demand more effectively.

Dr. Siyoung Choi, president and head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics said,

« The technology development goal down to 1.4 nm and foundry platforms specialized for each application, together with stable supply through consistent investment are all part of Samsung’s strategies to secure customers’ trust and support their success. Realizing every customer’s innovations with our partners has been at the core of our foundry service. »