ScaleFlux announced its flagship CSD 2000 solution. The new storage solution aligned with a high-density 4U multi-node system, Supermicro‘s FatTwin. CSD 2000 delivers a fully integrated high performance, cost-effective platform that is uniquely suited to Redis on Flash deployments.

CSD 2000 with FatTwin

With Supermicro’s FatTwin, CSD 2000 can meet the endurance and performance needs of RoF workloads. FatTwin delivers high-density compute through its half-width design. According to the benchmark results, performance with RAM hit ratios as low as 60% using just two CSD 2000 devices per node.

FatTwin platform’s half-width architecture reduces physical space requirements, while transparent datapath compression featured in the CSD 2000 cuts the storage space requirements. ScaleFlux drives combine up to 8TB of the latest 3D NAND Flash technology with hardware-accelerated compute engines. Key benefits of CSD 2000 with FatTwin for RoF deployments include:

Data center optimization: RoF only requires a small number of SSDs to achieve the needed capacity, FatTwin is designed to enable two nodes per rack unit, doubling the compute density compared to full-width systems.

Aligning service intervals and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO): The compression capability in the CSD 2000 enables SSDs to last three years or more in the write intensive RoF environment.

Tong Zhang, co-founder and chief scientist of ScaleFlux said,

« The small number of SSDs required by RoF deployments leads to some critical design considerations, as users require SSDs to individually offer high endurance mixed with excellent workload performance. Our collaboration with Supermicro addresses these needs and appeals to a variety of use cases. We look forward to astounding customers with the performance and cost efficiency. »

