Schneider Electric announced the lithium-ion alternatives of its small rack-mounted UPS system for European (230V) and US (120V) customers.

Schneider Electric‘s new models include 500, 750, 1000 and 1500VA models. All models are both available in 1U-3U rackmount and tower or wall mount designs. The new models are cloud-enabled and manageable by Schneider’s EcoStruxure. 120V versions of the new products were launched in the US late in 2019. Schneider Electronics claims that the new models are a more flexible and affordable option for Edge application.

Designed to fit in small cabinets

The new products are also designed to fit in small cabinets, such as 6U wall-mounted enclosures, that is also launched by the company. Rob McKernan, SVP said,

“Placing critical applications at the network edge presents IT operators with significant new challenges including management of equipment in locations that aren’t optimized for IT and lack on-site support.”