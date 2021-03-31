Seagate launched a new data transfer service to help businesses move vast data from in-house silos to their cloud computing data centers. Lyve Data Transfer Services is designed to put companies in control of how and when they move mass data with Lyve Mobile systems delivered as a service.

To simplify mass data capacity

Lyve is a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services to complement the existing cloud infrastructure.

Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of marketing at Seagate Technology, said,

“With only a fraction of enterprise data being put to work due to economics and storage complexities, Seagate has simplified how mass capacity data is securely captured, aggregated, transported, and managed.”

Lyve Data Transfer Services comprises several components, including the Lyve Mobile modular and scalable hardware that’s been purpose-built for secure mass-capacity edge data storage, lift-and-shift initiatives to facilitate the movement of data. These services enable quickly move large data sets from edge to core to cloud for faster time to insights.

