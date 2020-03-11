Semtech Corporation, a supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, introduced the production of GN2558 that is a quad PAM4 CDR with an integrated VCSEL driver and GN2559 that is a quad PAM4 CDR with an integrated linear trans-impedance amplifier (TIA).

Highly desired low power, low latency analog solution

The GN2558 CDR provides a wide range of VCSEL options with fully adaptive input equalization and fast startup to streamline system bring up. The GN2559 linear TIA and CDR have configurable output equalization enabling robust electrical interfaces. Julius Yam, Senior Product Line Manager in Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group said:

“Semtech has successfully demonstrated the inter-working of its chipset solution on 400G ports for commercial Ethernet switches over 70m of OM3 fiber and 100m of OM4 fiber. The GN2558 and GN2559 ICs provide the highly desired low power, low latency analog solution to meet the needs of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud data center networks. This chipset is also fully compliant to the 200G-SR4 Open Eye MSA specification.”

Semtech Corporation offers optical networking product platforms to provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions by targeting companies in the data center, enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure, and passive optical network.