Sentrium partnered with Edgecore Networks to VyOS hardware compatibility list and EPS Global that is a worldwide distributor of open networking solutions. EPS Global will distribute and integrate Sentrium’s VyOS feature-rich open-source OS on Edgecore network appliance platforms. This cooperation aims to facilitate choosing the hardware for running the VyOS on for customers. Sentrium launched VyOS, a non-profit organization registered in Spain in May. According to the announcement, the company will provide technical support to VyOS versions created to be launched on the provided specific hardware models.

The Edgecore Network Appliance Platform

The Edgecore Network Appliance Platform supports a range of fixed Gigabit and 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports for connectivity along with internal M.2 SSD and HDD storage options. This platform uses standard Intel x86 architecture that provides openness and ﬂexibility to fulﬁll various use cases in different vertical markets.

Yuriy Andamasov, Community and Business Coordinator of VyOS Project said,

“Due to our partnership with EdgeCore, we gained profitable opportunities for customers. We developed and tested optimized system versions for Edgecore hardware. Therefore now everyone can build prebuilt images using appropriate makefile targets, while subscribers with support or corp access can download them. This cooperation is not only about thinking of others, hearing others, and finding middle ground. It is an understanding of the benefits. Cooperation means that teams can grow as a result of participation; it is fertile soil for new achievements.”

With a simple VPN concentrator between a data-center router and variety tools, VyOS on Edgecore hardware offers a comprehensive open networking solution with high performance and advanced support for numerous technologies.

This partnership further enables Edgecore’s appliance platform to support different deployment options and meet evolving customer requirements, according to Lukasz Lukowski, VP, Edgecore EMEA Sales.