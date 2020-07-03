Microprocessor designer, SiPearl appointed Frédéric Hannoyer chief operating officer and managing director. Hannoyer will supervise the effective execution of SiPearl’s strategy especially through its many technological and industrial partnerships successfully design and launch the first generation of the first European microprocessor for high-performance computing applications by 2022. European semiconductor company aims to design and distribute low-power processors for automotive and HPC markets, eventually to be used in European exascale systems. It is also supported by European Union under the European Processor Initiative.

14 years of experience

Hannoyer has spent his career in France and the US in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Prior to joining SiPearl, he was part of the executive committee of the French advanced electronic manufacturer Eolane. He spent 14 years in various strategic roles with the STMicroelectronics group, notably on the cybersecurity, core network, multimedia, and connectivity markets. The company also stated that Hannoyer’s appointment will further strengthen the team and further high-level recruitments are underway.