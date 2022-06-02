European company designing high-performance and low-power microprocessors for exascale supercomputing, SiPearl announced that the company is collaborating with NVIDIA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. With the partnership, SiPearl and HPE will jointly develop HPC solutions. SiPearl and HPE aim to support and accelerate the adoption of exascale systems in Europe. SiPearl and NVIDIA will also combine hardware and software solutions portfolios.

New joint solutions

SiPearl and HPE will develop an end-to-end supercomputing offering. It will combine SiPearl’s upcoming Rhea processor, an Arm-based CPU, targeted to power exascale performance, and HPE’s supercomputing solutions designed to meet next-generation requirements.

With the HPE collaboration, SiPearl will support the strategy set by EuroHPC, an initiative that began in late 2018. It focuses on coordinating and combining resources to develop pre-exascale and exascale supercomputers in Europe. European organizations can boost open science efforts by adopting state-of-the-art supercomputing solutions.

On the other hand, NVIDIA and SiPearl are developing a proxy platform for porting activities and SVE workload analysis combining the strengths of SiPearl CPU. The duo will also work with European research institutions on elements such as SoC and NoC simulation capabilities. The partnership allows SiPearl to extend its portfolio of partner acceleration solutions. Philippe Notton, CEO and founder of SiPearl said,

« We welcome this collaboration with the global No 1 GPU provider for HPC, NVIDIA. This partnership will dramatically enrich our joint offering of our HPC microprocessors with partner acceleration solutions, providing choice to European supercomputer end-users. We are excited about this business and technology partnership with the HPC industry leader, HPE, which has just announced plans to build its first HPC factory in Europe. With the integration of our Rhea HPC microprocessor into the HPE portfolio and the creation of a joint center of excellence in Europe to enable the adoption of our combined solution by supercomputer end-users, we will drive innovation in the exascale era. »