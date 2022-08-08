SK Hynix announced World’s first 238-layer 512 Gb TLC 4D NAND in the Flash Memory Summit 2022 in Santa Clara.

It will be the highest density, smallest NAND product and is expected to begin mass production in the first half of 2023.

The new product announcement follows U.S. rival Micron’s latest 232-layer 3D NAND flash development which is now being shipped recently.

SK Hynix, the world’s second big chip maker has unveiled its latest developed product, a new 4D NAND flash with a huge 238 layers. The product will be first used in PC storage devices and get in mass production in the first half of 2023.

The speed increases by 50%

SK Hynix developed a 96-layer NAND product in 2018. And since then, it has implemented charge trap flash and peri under cell technologies to make chips with 4D structures which surpass existing 3D products. 4D chips have a smaller cell area per unit compared with 3D, leading to higher production efficiency. The Korean chip maker announced its new 238-layer cells in the Flash Memory Summit 20222 in Santa Clara. Jungdal Choi, Head of NAND Development at SK Hynix in his keynote said:

«SK Hynix secured global top-tier competitiveness in perspective of cost, performance, and quality by introducing the 238-layer product based on its 4D NAND technologies.»

The new product allows general productivity to increase by 34% compared with the 176-layer NAND, as more chips with higher density per unit area can be produced from each wafer. According to the chip maker, the data-transfer speed of the 238-layer product is 2.4 Gb per second which 50% is more than the previous generation. The new NAND chip also increases energy efficiency by 21% for reading data.

The 238-layer cells will be first available for client SSDs which are used as PC storage devices. After that, it will be provided for smartphones and high-capacity SSDs for servers. SK Hynix will introduce 238-layer products in 1 Terabit (Tb) in 2023, with density doubled compared to the current 512 Gb product.

Described the new chip as the world’s first 238-layer 512 Gb TLC 4D NAND, the company delivers it in the smallest size as well. SK Hynix revealed its new product after its U.S. rival Micron recently announced its next-generation 232-layer NAND as the industry’s fastest NAND I/O speed of 2.4 GB/s and is the world’s densest NAND.