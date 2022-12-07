SMART Modular Technologies launches the feature-rich DC4800 family of data center solid-state drives.

The DC4800 family of PCIe Gen 4 data center class drives are available in capacities up to 7.68 TB and available in U.2 and E1.S form factors.

SMART’s new devices are designed with a specialized hardware-accelerated SSD controller that draws less power without compromising performance.

Memory solutions, solid state drives, and hybrid storage products provider SMART Modular Technologies announced the launch of a new class of high-performance, power-efficient, data center SSDs. The DC4800 family is OCP-compliant and aims to address the needs of modern data centers.

DC4800 PCIe Gen 4 family

SMART’s new devices include a specialized hardware-accelerated SSD controller, which is capable of using less power without reducing the storage input/output performance. Also, zero-induced throttling enables the product family to perform better under continued duress, which improves the power consumption per server along with consistent latency performance of up to 99.99999% of the time.

The DC4800 family is compliant with the Open Compute Project 1.0 NVMe storage standard and is available in capacities up to 7.68TB and available in U.2 and E1.S form factors. Andy Mills, data center architect for SMART said,

« Today’s leading-edge servers are not only expected to manage a significant mass of transactions to enable processes like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, but they are also expected to be more power efficient. Data centers are increasingly challenged by performance and energy demands as they expand to address these new workloads that process data from an ever-growing array of intelligent devices at the edge. »