Independent foundry for photonic integrated circuits, SMART Photonics announced a €35M Series C investment. The company also announced that funding will be used to expand its capacity for wafer manufacturing at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, accelerate the development of its photonic integration technology and firmly establish the technology in the marketplace. The funding includes a contribution from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of The Netherlands through the Brabant Development Agency. KPN Ventures, PhotonDelta, and existing shareholders have also participated in the round.

Next-generation communication

SMART Photonics’ integration technology allows its customers to design chips for a variety of next-generation communication and highly accurate sensor applications in various industries. Johan Feenstra, Chief Executive Officer at SMART Photonics said,

“We are very excited to have the new consortium on board and to be able to bring our foundry to the next level thanks to this investment. This will allow us to scale up our volumes as we support our customers in bringing their first commercial products using photonic integration technology to the market. I am very grateful for the tremendous support we received from our investors, PhotonDelta partners and our long term R&D partner the Eindhoven University of Technology in making it happen.”