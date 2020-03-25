Purpose-built and performance-optimized data center appliances provider SoftIron announced that in Series B equity funding, it has secured $34 million. SoftIron also announced that the company will use the funding to expand its presence across North America, Europe, and the APAC region with planned growth in sales, product marketing, and support. Additionally, the funding will strengthen engineering initiatives to build its portfolio of data center appliances based on leading open source software solutions.

Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron said,

“What’s most exciting for us is the realization of our original vision holistically to address the needs of every aspect of today’s data center. We had nothing to lose when we started out, so we did the unthinkable and built our appliances from scratch to address what we saw as the new normal: a flexible, adaptable, open-source based, software-defined data center. I’m proud to say we are now well on our way to being a full spectrum computer company. We are no longer just building a storage appliance; we are offering a coherent end-to-end solution that I believe will revolutionize the enterprise data center. Coupled with our auditable hardware and “Secure Provenance” promise, we are well-positioned to take our business to the next level.”