Next-generation cybersecurity company, Sophos unveiled the Sophos Switch Series. The new devices feature network access layer switches to connect, power, and control device access within a LAN. Sophos’ new solution is adding another component to its secure access portfolio that comes with Sophos Firewall and Sophos Wireless.

Remotely managed

Sophos Switch Series can be remotely managed from the cloud-based Sophos Central platform. This feature allows professionals to oversee all customer installations, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates from a single, unified interface.

Switches with 8, 24, and 48 ports are currently available exclusively through Sophos’ global channel of partners and managed service providers. Sophos’ new solutions are ideally suited for small and medium-sized businesses, remote and home offices, retailers, and branch offices. Joe Levy, chief technology officer of Sophos said,

« Sophos Switch seamlessly integrates with the Sophos adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem to extend connectivity across office LANs. We’re removing the complexities of multi-vendor deployments by providing organizations and channel partners with a single source of management, monitoring, and troubleshooting. »

