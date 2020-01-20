Hyperscale provider Stack Infrastructure is planning to build a new 32MW data center on its Silicon Valley campus in San Jose.

Stack Infrastructure, a wholesale data center solutions company, plans to expand its data center campus in Silicon Valley. The new building with 32MW, 240,000 square feet (22,300 sq m), has been designated an Economic Development priority by both PG&E and the State of California.

Fourth expansion project in Silicon Valley

According to the announcement, this data center addition acknowledges Silicon Valley’s standing as one of the largest and most critical data center markets in the world due to its proximity to leading technology and cloud companies.

After the company’s launch in 2019, Stack’s Silicon Valley development is the fourth expansion project. In October 2019, the company announced its expansion into a new market, New Albany, Ohio. Next, in September 2019, Stack announced plans for a 60+MW expansion of its Portland data center campus, currently under development. Thirdly, in June 2019, Stack announced plans for a 20+MW, multi-story data center adjacent to its existing facility in Chicago.

“As home to a number of the world’s leading technology companies, Silicon Valley is undoubtedly one of the most compelling markets in the world for data center investment,”

said Stack CEO, Brian Cox. While Stack’s primary focus is on wholescale colocation space, sold in units of 8MW to giant customers, Stack aims to be more flexible than the competition; Cox told DCD in 2019.

