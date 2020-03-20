STULZ has announced the acquisition of its subsidiary STULZ TI. STULZ TI is managing an extensive restructuring program to meet the needs of the market. With the full integration into the STULZ Group of this program, STULZ Group provides direct access to a wide range of state-of-the-art cooling products, solutions, and resources.

Expanding modular data center sector

STULZ TI provides data center related services and technology solutions worldwide. It has reached an international reputation by designing, building and maintaining these facilities.

John Mosley, managing director of STULZ TI, said:

“This is an incredibly exciting time and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take the company forward. As well as our proven ability to operate at the highest levels of data center design and build, we will continue to provide a service that is agile, flexible and always meets our customers’ requirements.”

STULZ TI’s professional services team consists of highly trained and experienced consultants that advise about all aspects of data center design, operation, and support. The company specializes in four key areas, including modular data centers, rapid deployment data centers, microdata centers, and scalable modular data centers. With this acquisition, STULZ Group aims to accelerate STULZ TI’s developments. Mosley continued:

“We also understand the needs of local markets and closer alignment with the STULZ Group means our customers will benefit from temperature and climate control solutions that set the standard in what’s possible with this type of technology.”